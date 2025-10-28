Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AVGO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 287 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 85 were puts, with a value of $7,368,653, and 202 were calls, valued at $17,949,533.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $530.0 for Broadcom, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $530.0, over the past month.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $15.4 $15.35 $15.35 $365.00 $2.7M 3.4K 7.8K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $15.05 $14.55 $14.8 $365.00 $805.1K 3.4K 5.2K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $15.65 $15.6 $15.6 $365.00 $266.7K 3.4K 9.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $22.8 $22.2 $22.2 $355.00 $248.6K 1.9K 4.4K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.2 $9.1 $9.2 $400.00 $230.0K 9.8K 3.7K

About Broadcom

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 13,240,991, the AVGO's price is up by 0.06%, now at $362.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $425.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $415. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $420. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $435. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $409.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.