Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hecla Mining

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Hecla Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $119,700, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,055,919.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $26.0 for Hecla Mining over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hecla Mining options trades today is 7594.86 with a total volume of 13,071.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hecla Mining's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

Hecla Mining Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.85 $2.8 $2.85 $10.00 $333.4K 24.0K 101 HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.73 $0.72 $0.72 $15.00 $205.2K 8.4K 2.8K HL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.15 $3.15 $10.00 $141.7K 24.0K 1.8K HL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $12.75 $13.3 $26.00 $119.7K 90 90 HL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.58 $1.55 $1.55 $15.00 $69.7K 9.4K 773

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Hecla Mining, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Hecla Mining

With a volume of 6,970,672, the price of HL is down -2.43% at $12.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hecla Mining

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from CIBC continues to hold a Neutral rating for Hecla Mining, targeting a price of $15.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hecla Mining with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.