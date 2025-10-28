DraftKings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on DraftKings. Our analysis of options history for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $721,175, and 9 were calls, valued at $563,353.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $40.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 4855.0 with a total volume of 19,895.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $0.89 $0.8 $0.84 $32.00 $212.1K 11.5K 5.1K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $0.75 $0.71 $0.75 $32.00 $146.3K 11.5K 871 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.12 $2.05 $2.05 $35.00 $102.5K 17.5K 2.2K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.16 $2.11 $2.11 $35.00 $100.8K 17.5K 2.7K DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.8 $8.8 $8.8 $40.00 $88.0K 2.4K 101

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number-two or -three revenue share position across states where it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and i-gaming in 5 states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commission-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

In light of the recent options history for DraftKings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

DraftKings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 11,669,076, the price of DKNG is down by -3.64%, reaching $31.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About DraftKings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $55. * An analyst from Berenberg has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $43. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $54. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

