Behind the Scenes of Robinhood Markets's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 57 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $170,804 and 53, calls, for a total amount of $3,867,278.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.0 and $200.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.9 $34.6 $34.9 $120.00 $376.9K 13.7K 94 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.2 $22.0 $22.0 $140.00 $356.4K 4.5K 217 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $26.75 $26.75 $26.75 $145.00 $254.1K 1.9K 104 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $18.85 $18.55 $18.7 $140.00 $187.0K 3.8K 18 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.4 $22.35 $22.35 $140.00 $183.2K 4.5K 328

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,639,859, the price of HOOD is up 0.49% at $146.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $145. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $157. * An analyst from CICC has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $155. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $152.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.