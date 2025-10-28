Blackstone's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $252,388 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $140,250.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $200.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 976.14 with a total volume of 341.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.85 $7.95 $8.49 $150.00 $84.9K 3.0K 1 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $15.5 $12.2 $13.76 $165.00 $59.1K 1.0K 0 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.75 $22.6 $23.75 $150.00 $47.5K 446 35 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $7.45 $7.69 $150.00 $37.7K 3.0K 151 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.05 $19.75 $20.05 $160.00 $36.0K 585 27

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.211 trillion in total asset under management, including $887 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 32% of base management fees), real estate (32% and 36%), credit and insurance (33% and 25%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 879,267, the BX's price is down by 0.0%, now at $153.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 93 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $183.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $173. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $195. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $171. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.