IREN's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IREN (NASDAQ:IREN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IREN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 options trades for IREN.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $205,050, and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,191,304.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $105.0 for IREN over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IREN's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IREN's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

IREN Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $4.5 $4.0 $4.06 $60.00 $205.0K 11.4K 1.0K IREN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.4 $7.35 $7.4 $70.00 $111.9K 9.2K 601 IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $32.45 $32.0 $32.0 $70.00 $96.0K 6.9K 131 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.4 $19.95 $20.38 $65.00 $69.7K 10.1K 46 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $21.3 $20.1 $20.1 $65.00 $60.3K 10.1K 78

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy. Bitcoin mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of Block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its Bitcoin miners and exchanging these Bitcoin for fiat currencies such as USD or CAD.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IREN, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

IREN's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,469,233, the IREN's price is up by 0.26%, now at $65.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About IREN

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $79.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.