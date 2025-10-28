Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NVDA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 284 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,493,649, and 259 are calls, for a total amount of $21,569,486.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $260.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.0 $18.95 $19.0 $260.00 $1.6M 14.6K 2 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.41 $2.4 $2.4 $200.00 $216.0K 135.1K 28.9K NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $14.0 $13.9 $13.95 $200.00 $139.5K 449 501 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.4 $13.3 $13.36 $200.00 $133.6K 5.2K 626 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $82.5 $82.15 $82.25 $115.00 $131.6K 31.4K 47

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 25,279,286, the NVDA's price is up by 1.22%, now at $193.84.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $264.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $240. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.