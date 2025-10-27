Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on KKR Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on KKR (NYSE:KKR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KKR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for KKR. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $116,934, and 7 calls, totaling $426,707.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $130.0 for KKR during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KKR's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KKR's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

KKR Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.1 $6.7 $7.1 $121.00 $146.2K 78 206 KKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.0 $7.5 $7.9 $115.00 $116.9K 2.3K 170 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.1 $6.7 $7.1 $121.00 $74.5K 78 371 KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $130.00 $64.3K 590 926 KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.0 $4.7 $4.7 $130.00 $38.5K 590 707

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $686 billion in total managed assets, including $556 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2025. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

In light of the recent options history for KKR, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

KKR's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,900,027, the price of KKR is up 1.44% at $122.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KKR

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $157.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for KKR, targeting a price of $164. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $166. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for KKR, targeting a price of $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $148.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.