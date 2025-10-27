What the Options Market Tells Us About Uber Technologies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 55 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,439,126, and 39 are calls, amounting to $2,297,940.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $140.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $7.8 $7.4 $7.5 $70.00 $412.5K 899 550 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.8 $36.9 $37.02 $60.00 $251.6K 2.3K 120 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.0 $9.6 $9.6 $85.00 $248.6K 3.4K 259 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.0 $9.45 $9.45 $85.00 $223.9K 3.4K 582 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.85 $36.5 $36.87 $60.00 $140.1K 2.3K 50

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 8,905,543, the price of UBER is up 2.37% at $96.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $129.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $124. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.