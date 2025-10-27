This Is What Whales Are Betting On F5

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FFIV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for F5. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $106,230, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,172,115.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $360.0 for F5 during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of F5 stands at 370.75, with a total volume reaching 6,062.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in F5, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

F5 Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FFIV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.0 $10.5 $10.85 $320.00 $81.2K 397 86 FFIV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $38.4 $36.0 $38.5 $270.00 $76.8K 12 50 FFIV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $38.6 $36.2 $37.7 $270.00 $75.2K 12 30 FFIV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.1 $23.0 $23.0 $300.00 $69.1K 47 56 FFIV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.7 $20.9 $23.1 $300.00 $64.8K 47 100

About F5

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, and went public in 1999.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with F5, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of F5

Trading volume stands at 623,777, with FFIV's price up by 1.77%, positioned at $303.63.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for F5

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $352.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on F5, maintaining a target price of $352.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

