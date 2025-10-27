Smart Money Is Betting Big In HON Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Honeywell Intl. Our analysis of options history for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $109,930, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,291,496.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $300.0 for Honeywell Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Honeywell Intl options trades today is 3070.92 with a total volume of 7,767.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Honeywell Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.1 $7.2 $220.00 $175.6K 4.3K 319 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.0 $17.6 $18.0 $200.00 $108.0K 699 146 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.0 $17.6 $18.0 $200.00 $108.0K 699 86 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.0 $17.6 $18.0 $200.00 $100.8K 699 202 HON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $13.0 $12.4 $12.4 $205.00 $86.8K 87 70

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,470,572, with HON's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $218.92.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 101 days.

What The Experts Say On Honeywell Intl

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $237.6.

What The Experts Say On Honeywell Intl

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Honeywell Intl, targeting a price of $212. * An analyst from RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $253. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $218. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Honeywell Intl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.