Decoding Oscar Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oscar Health.

Looking at options history for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $258,627 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $366,998.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Oscar Health over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oscar Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oscar Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $17.00 $115.0K 4.7K 1 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.55 $24.00 $83.1K 372 237 OSCR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.7 $7.5 $7.6 $20.00 $76.0K 12.2K 102 OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $1.4 $1.3 $1.4 $18.50 $69.8K 1.0K 539 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.9 $4.7 $4.75 $20.00 $47.5K 952 100

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oscar Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Oscar Health

With a volume of 4,040,374, the price of OSCR is up 1.76% at $19.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Oscar Health

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Oscar Health with a target price of $14. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $17.

