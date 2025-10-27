Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in ASML Holding

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 73 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $392,600, and 66 were calls, valued at $4,950,179.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $1300.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $450.0 to $1300.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $43.6 $43.5 $43.6 $1100.00 $436.0K 2.0K 206 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $42.0 $41.0 $41.8 $1100.00 $179.7K 2.0K 106 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $175.0 $172.7 $175.0 $1100.00 $175.0K 96 17 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $76.6 $74.7 $76.0 $1000.00 $159.6K 906 22 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $414.0 $409.5 $414.0 $700.00 $124.2K 114 4

About ASML Holding

ASML is the market leader in lithography systems for manufacturing semiconductors. Lithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. Lithography allows chipmakers to increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's largest clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ASML Holding

With a volume of 517,249, the price of ASML is up 1.64% at $1050.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1155.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $1175.

