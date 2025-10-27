Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 46 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $278,480, and 40 are calls, amounting to $3,439,480.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $230.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Shopify's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Shopify's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.85 $12.8 $12.85 $175.00 $289.4K 3.4K 405 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.75 $12.7 $12.7 $175.00 $265.4K 3.4K 698 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.7 $12.65 $12.7 $175.00 $225.4K 3.4K 698 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.8 $40.2 $40.76 $145.00 $224.2K 223 55 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.3 $10.25 $10.3 $180.00 $217.3K 3.0K 1.0K

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shopify, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Shopify

With a trading volume of 3,246,170, the price of SHOP is up by 1.29%, reaching $175.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Shopify

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $170.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Shopify with a target price of $200. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $156. * An analyst from TD Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $156.

