NuScale Power Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NuScale Power.

Looking at options history for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $142,461 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $689,850.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $75.0 for NuScale Power over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NuScale Power's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NuScale Power's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

NuScale Power Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $8.4 $8.3 $8.35 $47.00 $86.8K 9 112 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $25.5 $25.2 $25.2 $25.00 $63.5K 53 35 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $34.2 $33.1 $34.2 $5.00 $58.1K 75 17 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $1.25 $1.03 $1.04 $39.50 $57.2K 26.1K 1.8K SMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $1.42 $1.16 $1.14 $39.50 $57.0K 26.1K 799

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is redefining nuclear power through the development of proprietary and SMR technology that will deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective, and reliable carbon-free power. Its products are VOYGR Plants and E2 Centers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NuScale Power, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NuScale Power

Trading volume stands at 8,437,046, with SMR's price down by -0.87%, positioned at $37.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 10 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NuScale Power

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.88.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $37. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $55. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $34.

