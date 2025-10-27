A Closer Look at Sherwin-Williams's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Sherwin-Williams.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $134,487, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $699,781.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $330.0 to $340.0 for Sherwin-Williams during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sherwin-Williams options trades today is 147.5 with a total volume of 10,356.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sherwin-Williams's big money trades within a strike price range of $330.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Sherwin-Williams Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.0 $7.9 $8.11 $330.00 $98.1K 182 0 SHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.4 $12.1 $12.68 $340.00 $60.7K 113 210 SHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.9 $12.3 $12.72 $340.00 $41.9K 113 884 SHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $13.0 $12.3 $12.67 $340.00 $41.7K 113 851 SHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.2 $12.3 $12.55 $340.00 $41.7K 113 591

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Sherwin-Williams's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 537,620, with SHW's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $334.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Sherwin-Williams

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $385.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Sherwin-Williams, which currently sits at a price target of $368. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Sherwin-Williams with a target price of $380. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sherwin-Williams, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

