Caterpillar's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CAT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Caterpillar. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,710, and 8 calls, totaling $821,433.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $510.0 to $640.0 for Caterpillar during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $510.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $11.55 $10.4 $11.55 $532.50 $577.5K 32 501 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $49.1 $46.3 $47.45 $550.00 $47.4K 208 10 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $44.7 $41.85 $42.95 $540.00 $42.9K 274 10 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $18.6 $17.05 $18.6 $535.00 $37.2K 35 50 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $19.1 $16.05 $17.42 $535.00 $34.8K 35 0

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries, resource industries, and energy & transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Caterpillar

With a volume of 136,204, the price of CAT is up 0.98% at $527.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $578.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.