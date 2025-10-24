Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Rivian Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $119,349, and 7 are calls, amounting to $254,091.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $11.0 to $30.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 14360.89 with a total volume of 5,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.6 $7.35 $7.51 $20.00 $60.0K 378 80 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.72 $0.71 $0.72 $14.00 $54.0K 10.2K 1.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.99 $2.85 $2.85 $11.00 $42.7K 2.2K 306 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $2.23 $2.01 $1.98 $30.00 $39.7K 3.1K 275 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.94 $0.91 $0.92 $13.00 $32.3K 12.7K 480

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Rivian Automotive

With a volume of 18,336,790, the price of RIVN is up 0.19% at $13.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $13. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $10. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.