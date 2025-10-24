Mobileye Global Unusual Options Activity For October 24

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Mobileye Global. Our analysis of options history for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $479,890, and 14 were calls, valued at $2,320,287.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $22.0 for Mobileye Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mobileye Global options trades today is 3162.0 with a total volume of 51,051.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mobileye Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Mobileye Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.95 $2.7 $2.75 $11.00 $825.0K 10.0K 10.0K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $8.25 $7.45 $8.0 $22.00 $240.0K 600 300 MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/07/25 $8.05 $8.0 $8.05 $22.00 $239.8K 600 600 MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.84 $2.83 $2.84 $11.00 $142.0K 10.0K 3.0K MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.97 $2.84 $2.84 $11.00 $141.4K 10.0K 4.0K

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. The company's reportable operating segment are Mobileye and Others. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It derives maximum revenue from Mobileye Segment.

In light of the recent options history for Mobileye Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Mobileye Global Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,940,928, the price of MBLY is down by -5.15%, reaching $13.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 97 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Mobileye Global

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.0.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Mobileye Global, maintaining a target price of $16. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Mobileye Global, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Mobileye Global, targeting a price of $15. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mobileye Global, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.