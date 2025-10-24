Smart Money Is Betting Big In Sea Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Sea. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $82,400, and 12 are calls, amounting to $693,644.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $200.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sea's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sea's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.8 $8.9 $9.44 $160.00 $165.2K 1.3K 217 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.0 $16.8 $16.8 $150.00 $85.6K 126 78 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.75 $10.75 $170.00 $80.6K 1.1K 128 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.6 $8.9 $9.4 $160.00 $67.1K 1.3K 307 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $11.0 $11.0 $170.00 $55.0K 1.1K 3

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sea, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Sea

Currently trading with a volume of 616,817, the SE's price is up by 1.11%, now at $158.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.0.

* In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sea, targeting a price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.