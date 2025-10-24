Eli Lilly Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $180,992 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $2,461,645.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $1050.0 for Eli Lilly, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly's significant trades, within a strike price range of $600.0 to $1050.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $41.85 $39.05 $40.54 $800.00 $525.6K 331 130 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $58.35 $57.45 $58.35 $800.00 $291.7K 1.2K 52 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $57.9 $56.55 $57.86 $800.00 $289.3K 1.2K 102 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $278.8 $270.0 $272.0 $600.00 $136.0K 103 5 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $181.6 $175.35 $180.0 $700.00 $126.0K 205 7

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

Currently trading with a volume of 553,055, the LLY's price is up by 1.1%, now at $830.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $973.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $948. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $948. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1023.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.