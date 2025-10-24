Citigroup Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,300 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,479,224.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $100.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $30.15 $26.9 $28.5 $70.00 $1.0M 2.1K 375 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.25 $10.1 $10.25 $90.00 $153.7K 4.2K 271 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.75 $18.75 $19.1 $80.00 $57.3K 1.5K 0 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.1 $10.0 $10.1 $90.00 $40.4K 4.2K 121 C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $20.65 $20.3 $20.47 $85.00 $38.8K 904 70

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 512,148, with C's price up by 1.44%, positioned at $98.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $134. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $118. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $129. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.