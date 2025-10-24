Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on META Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $625,922, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $5,087,016.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $850.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $850.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $731.75 $727.65 $729.21 $5.00 $729.2K 43 151 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $733.3 $727.35 $729.05 $5.00 $729.0K 43 131 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $22.2 $22.15 $22.15 $750.00 $442.4K 1.4K 1.0K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $21.65 $21.25 $21.65 $750.00 $433.0K 4.4K 779 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $21.5 $21.0 $21.5 $750.00 $430.0K 4.4K 220

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,046,109, the price of META is up 0.01% at $734.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $881.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $920. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $837. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $925. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $900. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $825.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

