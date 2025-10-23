Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in 3M

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on 3M (NYSE:MMM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MMM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for 3M.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $303,728, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $317,702.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $200.0 for 3M over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for 3M's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of 3M's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

3M Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $6.4 $5.95 $6.4 $165.00 $121.6K 402 64 MMM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.0 $25.5 $25.5 $195.00 $102.0K 5 80 MMM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.0 $25.35 $25.35 $195.00 $98.8K 5 193 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.0 $29.75 $32.0 $140.00 $86.4K 3.0K 27 MMM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $22.1 $20.5 $21.5 $150.00 $43.0K 381 19

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with 3M, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

3M's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,568,870, the price of MMM is down by 0.0%, reaching $167.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

What The Experts Say On 3M

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $169.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $176. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for 3M, targeting a price of $169. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Underperform rating for 3M, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $183.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for 3M, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.