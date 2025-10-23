Fair Isaac's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Fair Isaac. Our analysis of options history for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $95,680, and 8 were calls, valued at $527,660.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1500.0 to $1800.0 for Fair Isaac over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fair Isaac options trades today is 54.86 with a total volume of 115.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fair Isaac's big money trades within a strike price range of $1500.0 to $1800.0 over the last 30 days.

Fair Isaac Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $130.5 $123.7 $125.0 $1600.00 $212.5K 88 30 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $130.5 $123.7 $125.0 $1600.00 $62.5K 88 13 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $22.0 $18.8 $22.0 $1800.00 $55.0K 183 51 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $130.6 $119.1 $125.0 $1600.00 $50.0K 88 8 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $129.1 $117.2 $125.0 $1600.00 $50.0K 88 4

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's US-centric credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

In light of the recent options history for Fair Isaac, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Fair Isaac

With a volume of 220,633, the price of FICO is down 0.0% at $1573.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Fair Isaac

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2137.5.

