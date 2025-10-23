Behind the Scenes of Trade Desk's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $189,769 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $154,936.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $57.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $57.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $10.05 $10.0 $10.05 $55.00 $77.3K 1.0K 109 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $2.78 $2.62 $2.62 $53.00 $38.2K 384 159 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $50.00 $33.1K 5.6K 165 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.4 $15.2 $15.75 $40.00 $31.5K 811 20 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.45 $7.3 $7.3 $52.50 $29.9K 1.4K 82

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk

With a trading volume of 1,733,210, the price of TTD is down by -0.19%, reaching $53.79.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $56.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $53. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.