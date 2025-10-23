Palantir Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $319,340, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $921,039.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $220.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $175.00 $232.6K 2.7K 3.5K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $6.1 $5.75 $5.9 $200.00 $177.0K 14.1K 370 PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $43.9 $43.0 $43.47 $135.00 $130.4K 1.5K 30 PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $31.3 $30.5 $30.87 $150.00 $92.6K 3.5K 40 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $1.4 $1.37 $1.37 $180.00 $68.7K 13.6K 4.9K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,992,962, the PLTR's price is up by 0.86%, now at $177.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $201.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $201.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.