Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JEF Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Jefferies Financial Gr.

Looking at options history for Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $248,135 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $103,170.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $65.0 for Jefferies Financial Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Jefferies Financial Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Jefferies Financial Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Jefferies Financial Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JEF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.2 $2.0 $2.15 $50.00 $75.4K 425 353 JEF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.29 $55.00 $59.6K 3.0K 222 JEF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.85 $0.65 $0.68 $65.00 $43.4K 301 284 JEF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.55 $50.00 $38.7K 3.0K 1.1K JEF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $52.50 $38.3K 838 175

About Jefferies Financial Gr

Jefferies is a full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that was founded in 1962. After nearly 30 years of focusing on institutional trading services, it entered the investment banking industry in the early 1990s, which ultimately grew into the core business. In 2013, Jefferies merged with Leucadia, a manufacturing-focused holding company. Since merging, Jefferies became the bedrock of the business as the bulk of the legacy portfolio was sold off and the parent company was renamed to match the subsidiary. Within the investment banking landscape, Jefferies predominately serves the North American middle market and has captured considerable market share over the past decade.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Jefferies Financial Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Jefferies Financial Gr

Trading volume stands at 1,735,940, with JEF's price up by 0.25%, positioned at $55.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on Jefferies Financial Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $70.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Jefferies Financial Gr with a target price of $74. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Jefferies Financial Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * In a positive move, an analyst from Oppenheimer has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $81. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Jefferies Financial Gr, maintaining a target price of $55. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $69.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.