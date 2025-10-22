Lumentum Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LITE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Lumentum Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $228,160, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,042,005.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $250.0 for Lumentum Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lumentum Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lumentum Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Lumentum Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LITE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $36.7 $34.1 $35.22 $130.00 $144.8K 409 41 LITE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $19.9 $19.9 $19.9 $155.00 $139.0K 156 141 LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.0 $19.9 $20.0 $155.00 $129.0K 156 65 LITE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.4 $24.8 $25.21 $160.00 $125.8K 150 50 LITE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $32.3 $30.8 $30.8 $155.00 $120.1K 1.0K 40

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Lumentum Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,797,320, the price of LITE is down -3.65% at $157.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lumentum Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $171.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Lumentum Holdings, maintaining a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $185. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lumentum Holdings, maintaining a target price of $145. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lumentum Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.