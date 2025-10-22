Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UBER

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 45 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,684,709, and 25 were calls, valued at $2,155,187.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $120.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $120.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.13 $1.96 $2.0 $80.00 $436.4K 11.3K 2.2K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $17.2 $16.5 $17.2 $90.00 $430.0K 1.7K 505 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $17.0 $16.5 $17.0 $90.00 $425.0K 1.7K 255 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.8 $11.5 $11.8 $90.00 $295.0K 2.6K 251 UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $7.0 $6.9 $6.98 $85.00 $218.6K 4.2K 313

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies

Trading volume stands at 6,514,076, with UBER's price down by -1.11%, positioned at $92.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $131.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $125. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $130. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.