Smart Money Is Betting Big In IREN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IREN.

Looking at options history for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) we detected 170 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 44 are puts, for a total amount of $4,717,498 and 126, calls, for a total amount of $13,546,891.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $105.0 for IREN, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IREN stands at 5259.36, with a total volume reaching 132,874.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IREN, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IREN Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.6 $27.1 $28.0 $40.00 $1.0M 15.1K 803 IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $22.95 $20.95 $22.6 $34.00 $1.0M 1.9K 1.0K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.9 $3.65 $3.7 $75.00 $629.1K 6.9K 4.0K IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $22.6 $21.7 $22.12 $34.00 $362.7K 527 300 IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $9.05 $9.05 $60.00 $359.2K 6.6K 2.1K

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy. Bitcoin mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of Block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its Bitcoin miners and exchanging these Bitcoin for fiat currencies such as USD or CAD.

In light of the recent options history for IREN, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of IREN

Currently trading with a volume of 39,932,706, the IREN's price is down by -2.82%, now at $53.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IREN

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.4.

* An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on IREN, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on IREN with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on IREN with a target price of $75. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Arete Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $78. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.