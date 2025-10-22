Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,357,691 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,099,527.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $100.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Merck & Co options trades today is 6527.07 with a total volume of 76,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $6.15 $5.35 $5.85 $80.00 $585.0K 1.5K 1.0K MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.95 $10.15 $11.46 $90.00 $457.4K 2.1K 399 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.75 $5.0 $5.0 $75.00 $102.1K 2.4K 169 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.0 $1.83 $2.0 $87.00 $96.6K 16.0K 3.7K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.9 $1.64 $1.9 $87.00 $60.8K 16.0K 6.6K

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Merck & Co, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Merck & Co

Currently trading with a volume of 5,336,361, the MRK's price is up by 0.03%, now at $87.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $95.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.