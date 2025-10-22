Symbotic's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SYM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Symbotic. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $79,850, and 9 are calls, amounting to $558,846.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $100.0 for Symbotic over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Symbotic's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Symbotic's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $100.0, over the past month.

Symbotic Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.75 $1.05 $1.64 $95.00 $175.8K 1.7K 1.1K SYM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.6 $7.1 $7.35 $65.00 $67.6K 430 106 SYM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.2 $7.25 $80.00 $65.7K 581 104 SYM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $49.5 $45.0 $47.1 $25.00 $61.2K 37 13 SYM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $10.2 $10.2 $70.00 $50.8K 983 50

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc is an automation technology company that develops technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The group develops, commercializes, and deploys end-to-end technology solutions that dramatically improve supply chain operations. Th company also automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for some of the retail and wholesale companies in the world. The company operates in two geographical regions the United States and Canada. Key revenue is generated from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Symbotic, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Symbotic

Currently trading with a volume of 1,098,961, the SYM's price is down by -10.3%, now at $62.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Symbotic

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $35. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $38.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.