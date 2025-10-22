This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $479,390, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $256,423.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.5 and $80.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $52.5 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.5 $5.9 $6.07 $52.50 $367.2K 1.6K 605 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.0 $7.95 $7.95 $65.00 $81.0K 818 104 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.5 $6.65 $80.00 $66.4K 2.2K 155 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $10.85 $10.85 $70.00 $42.3K 1.6K 39 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.0 $6.0 $6.0 $75.00 $42.0K 2.3K 76

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,334,894, the price of AFRM is up 0.4% at $74.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Affirm Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.67.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $89. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Rothschild & Co upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $101. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

