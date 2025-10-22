Spotlight on Palo Alto Networks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PANW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Palo Alto Networks. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,802, and 9 calls, totaling $518,955.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $250.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 1990.6 with a total volume of 749.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $16.3 $15.6 $15.95 $220.00 $159.5K 864 105 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $7.65 $6.45 $7.65 $210.00 $62.7K 586 0 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.35 $11.75 $12.16 $210.00 $60.7K 6.2K 55 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $78.8 $72.85 $76.1 $140.00 $53.2K 347 7 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $53.2 $50.35 $51.0 $190.00 $51.0K 367 10

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks

With a trading volume of 794,383, the price of PANW is down by -1.11%, reaching $212.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $246.0.

* An analyst from Tigress Financial downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $245. * In a positive move, an analyst from BTIG has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $248. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $245.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.