A Closer Look at Oracle's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 183 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 62 were puts, with a value of $9,099,387, and 121 were calls, valued at $9,456,379.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.5 to $510.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $222.4 $220.85 $222.4 $55.00 $711.6K 72 94 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $207.6 $205.7 $207.6 $70.00 $394.4K 101 20 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $208.4 $205.7 $207.3 $70.00 $310.9K 101 52 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.15 $280.00 $235.9K 1.8K 2.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.35 $13.15 $13.15 $280.00 $197.2K 2.4K 1.2K

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 15,449,511, with ORCL's price down by -0.68%, positioned at $275.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $379.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Oracle with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $385. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Oracle with a target price of $400. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $380. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $331.

