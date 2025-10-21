Alphabet's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revealed 325 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 124 were puts, with a value of $9,643,500, and 201 were calls, valued at $18,266,274.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $380.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

Alphabet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $88.8 $86.85 $88.62 $340.00 $443.1K 165 225 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $89.7 $86.85 $88.61 $340.00 $443.0K 165 175 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $8.2 $8.05 $8.2 $257.50 $412.4K 94 2.0K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $58.85 $58.3 $58.72 $200.00 $205.5K 3.6K 198 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $11.45 $11.4 $11.44 $250.00 $168.3K 4.5K 1.3K

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alphabet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Alphabet's Current Market Status

With a volume of 38,864,003, the price of GOOGL is down -2.02% at $251.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Expert Opinions on Alphabet

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $276.0.

* An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $294. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $280. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $285. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $236.

