Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Blackstone Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $869,097 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $310,839.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $157.5 and $175.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1166.71 with a total volume of 2,620.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $157.5 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.0 $17.95 $17.95 $175.00 $107.7K 607 180 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.35 $17.0 $17.35 $175.00 $104.1K 607 120 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.35 $16.45 $17.35 $175.00 $103.8K 607 60 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $6.9 $5.7 $6.4 $157.50 $103.6K 278 162 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.8 $13.4 $13.6 $170.00 $101.9K 573 188

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.211 trillion in total asset under management, including $887 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 32% of base management fees), real estate (32% and 36%), credit and insurance (33% and 25%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,216,205, with BX's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $159.77.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $183.8.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $173. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.