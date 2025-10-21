Decoding Vertiv Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) we detected 74 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 45 are puts, for a total amount of $1,994,047 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,676,458.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $260.0 for Vertiv Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Holdings stands at 1031.68, with a total volume reaching 30,681.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.35 $16.95 $18.3 $175.00 $1.0M 884 614 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $40.4 $38.15 $38.15 $260.00 $347.2K 362 486 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.9 $10.7 $10.9 $140.00 $179.0K 326 454 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $37.5 $37.45 $37.45 $260.00 $157.3K 362 739 VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $59.2 $56.4 $57.9 $120.00 $115.8K 3.2K 20

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Vertiv Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,206,323, the price of VRT is down by -1.76%, reaching $172.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Vertiv Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $194.8.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $198. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $206.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.