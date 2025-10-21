Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASTS

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $285,000, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,716,830.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $150.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $73.85 $72.1 $72.1 $10.00 $360.4K 1.3K 50 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $73.85 $70.0 $72.1 $10.00 $360.4K 1.3K 50 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.8 $5.4 $5.8 $100.00 $290.0K 2.9K 510 ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.95 $12.35 $12.95 $75.00 $129.5K 740 100 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $16.55 $13.9 $14.81 $135.00 $84.4K 3.0K 60

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile

With a trading volume of 972,921, the price of ASTS is down by -4.03%, reaching $79.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $54.3.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Underperform with a new price target of $42. * An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $60. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

