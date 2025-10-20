Looking At Constellation Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,990, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,023,250.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $580.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $88.1 $84.9 $86.5 $320.00 $346.0K 39 0 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $23.7 $23.7 $23.7 $400.00 $165.9K 2.0K 70 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $60.5 $59.4 $60.5 $330.00 $121.0K 440 20 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $124.4 $123.1 $123.1 $390.00 $61.5K 2 5 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.5 $15.2 $16.8 $370.00 $50.4K 236 33

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 630,561, the price of CEG is down by -0.72%, reaching $383.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $411.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its rating to Sector Outperform, setting a price target of $401. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $422. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $417. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Seaport Global upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $407.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.