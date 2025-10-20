Robinhood Markets Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HOOD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Robinhood Markets. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 65% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,500, and 19 calls, totaling $1,197,286.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $165.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 5234.0 with a total volume of 15,315.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $7.35 $7.0 $7.0 $140.00 $245.0K 1.6K 296 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $4.15 $3.95 $4.1 $134.00 $140.8K 4.4K 266 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.6 $2.56 $2.6 $140.00 $109.2K 16.4K 3.1K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.4 $9.35 $9.4 $140.00 $94.0K 9.6K 110 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.06 $1.98 $2.06 $139.00 $80.0K 6.0K 402

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,824,010, the HOOD's price is up by 4.91%, now at $136.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $147.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $152. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $146. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $157.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.