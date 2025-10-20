Snowflake Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,600, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $987,224.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $290.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $290.00 $115.8K 1.4K 835 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $24.75 $23.8 $23.8 $230.00 $80.9K 2.1K 34 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $5.95 $5.7 $5.7 $255.00 $65.5K 212 126 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.55 $8.5 $8.55 $290.00 $61.5K 1.4K 249 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $290.00 $51.8K 1.4K 1.0K

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snowflake, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 417,736, the price of SNOW is up by 1.74%, reaching $244.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Snowflake

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $276.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Snowflake with a target price of $310. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $270. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.