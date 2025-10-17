Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on COST Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 319 uncommon options trades for Costco Wholesale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $2,381,856, and 289 are calls, for a total amount of $19,176,030.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $440.0 and $1420.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $1420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.5 $44.2 $45.0 $920.00 $405.0K 253 34 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $137.55 $132.7 $137.54 $810.00 $343.8K 4 25 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $54.75 $52.6 $53.65 $1000.00 $305.8K 261 62 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $25.7 $24.35 $24.83 $940.00 $178.7K 408 137 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.3 $41.6 $44.0 $940.00 $79.2K 987 58

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,570,068, the COST's price is up by 0.94%, now at $934.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1072.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $990. * An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1025. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.