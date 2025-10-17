Amphenol Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Amphenol. Our analysis of options history for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $89,891, and 7 were calls, valued at $741,836.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $120.0 for Amphenol during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amphenol's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amphenol's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Amphenol Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.7 $5.0 $5.6 $120.00 $222.9K 2.1K 538 APH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.7 $10.0 $10.1 $115.00 $167.6K 3.7K 176 APH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.8 $13.6 $13.7 $120.00 $135.6K 1.8K 210 APH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.8 $13.5 $13.7 $120.00 $121.9K 1.8K 111 APH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.5 $5.5 $5.5 $120.00 $39.6K 2.1K 140

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,641,113, the price of APH is down by -0.53%, reaching $126.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amphenol

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $139.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Amphenol, maintaining a target price of $139. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Amphenol, targeting a price of $145. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Amphenol, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amphenol, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amphenol options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.