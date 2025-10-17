Smart Money Is Betting Big In LAC Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lithium Americas.

Looking at options history for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $179,200 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $410,152.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $0.5 to $20.0 for Lithium Americas during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lithium Americas's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lithium Americas's significant trades, within a strike price range of $0.5 to $20.0, over the past month.

Lithium Americas 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.7 $0.6 $0.6 $5.00 $120.0K 5.6K 2.0K LAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.63 $10.00 $94.0K 39.7K 3.1K LAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.23 $0.50 $62.3K 8 263 LAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.6 $2.4 $2.6 $5.00 $51.9K 81 205 LAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.55 $0.5 $0.5 $10.00 $47.0K 39.7K 5.9K

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is a pure-play lithium producer. Following a deal with the US government, the firm will own 59% of one resource, Thacker Pass, which is located in northwest Nevada, with automaker General Motors owning 36% and the US government owning 5%. Thacker Pass is under construction and expected to begin production in 2028. Thacker Pass is one of the largest known lithium resources in the world. The project would be the first clay-based asset to enter production, and we estimate it will be in bottom half of the global cost curve. Management plans to develop Thacker Pass into a fully integrated lithium production site, with downstream refining capabilities on site, and will sell into the lithium chemical market.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lithium Americas, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Lithium Americas

Currently trading with a volume of 40,335,128, the LAC's price is down by -4.47%, now at $7.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Lithium Americas

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $5. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Lithium Americas with a target price of $7. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Lithium Americas, which currently sits at a price target of $5. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $5. * An analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Underperform with a price target of $5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.