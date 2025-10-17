Perpetua Resources's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PPTA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Perpetua Resources. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,000, and 9 calls, totaling $1,670,008.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $30.0 for Perpetua Resources, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Perpetua Resources's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Perpetua Resources's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Perpetua Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PPTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.8 $5.1 $5.22 $22.50 $1.0M 5.3K 2.3K PPTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.6 $4.4 $4.42 $30.00 $176.4K 5.4K 455 PPTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.6 $5.7 $5.74 $22.50 $172.3K 5.3K 311 PPTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $13.2 $11.8 $11.8 $25.00 $105.0K 924 300 PPTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $13.2 $13.0 $13.2 $20.00 $64.1K 608 47

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. It has one segment, mineral exploration in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Perpetua Resources, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Perpetua Resources

Currently trading with a volume of 4,333,029, the PPTA's price is down by -11.46%, now at $24.79.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Perpetua Resources

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $27.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Perpetua Resources, targeting a price of $25. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.