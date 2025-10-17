Behind the Scenes of Cleanspark's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 42 extraordinary options activities for Cleanspark. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $384,009, and 38 are calls, amounting to $2,152,628.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $39.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleanspark's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleanspark's significant trades, within a strike price range of $6.0 to $39.0, over the past month.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.05 $8.95 $8.95 $24.00 $266.8K 100 298 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.6 $12.00 $152.0K 5.3K 245 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.25 $6.25 $15.00 $146.2K 24.0K 21 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $20.00 $115.0K 10.3K 250 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.45 $3.15 $3.35 $39.00 $100.5K 3.1K 1.5K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status

With a volume of 21,285,848, the price of CLSK is down -2.84% at $19.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $24. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $14. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleanspark, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.