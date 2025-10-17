Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LMND Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Lemonade.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $391,464, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $720,435.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $60.0 for Lemonade over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lemonade options trades today is 692.8 with a total volume of 3,006.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lemonade's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Lemonade Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.3 $1.15 $1.3 $53.00 $130.1K 1.1K 1.0K LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.5 $4.0 $4.3 $55.00 $129.0K 1.1K 365 LMND CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $11.6 $10.8 $11.19 $50.00 $111.9K 762 122 LMND PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $6.4 $6.0 $6.1 $54.00 $103.7K 44 170 LMND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.1 $47.00 $84.2K 116 200

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lemonade, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lemonade's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,785,290, with LMND's price up by 0.55%, positioned at $47.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

Expert Opinions on Lemonade

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $50.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lemonade with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.