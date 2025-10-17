A Closer Look at Deere's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Deere (NYSE:DE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,887, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $490,357.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $500.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $330.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $39.0 $35.0 $35.0 $425.00 $101.5K 29 29 DE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $31.85 $26.8 $29.29 $440.00 $73.2K 115 26 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $143.0 $141.05 $143.0 $330.00 $57.2K 18 4 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $23.95 $23.9 $23.95 $430.00 $50.2K 170 21 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $48.0 $47.05 $48.0 $440.00 $48.0K 45 10

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Deere, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Deere's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 470,802, with DE's price up by 0.3%, positioned at $458.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Deere

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $534.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deere, targeting a price of $480. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $609. * Showing optimism, an analyst from UBS upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $535. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $512.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

